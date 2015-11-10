BRIEF-India's APM Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 19.9 million rupees versus profit 47.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 10 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.67 trln rupees on Nov 5 Source text: bit.ly/1HsxUWY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 19.9 million rupees versus profit 47.8 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, May 12 India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a quarterly profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by increasing regulatory hurdles in its largest market, the United States.