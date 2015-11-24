BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank surges; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
Nov 24 Reserve Bank of India:
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 723.71 billion rupees as on Nov 23- cenbank
Source text: (bit.ly/1SYb4Y4) (Bengaluru newsroom)
