Nov 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0057 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0095 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0225 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0275 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0299 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1XsyeqH) (Bengaluru newsroom)