BRIEF-India's Jay Shree Tea and Industries March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 417.9 million rupees versus loss 337.2 million rupees year ago
Nov 18 Ola:
* Ola raises $500 million in Series F funding round
* Investment led by Baillie Gifford, Falcon Edge, Tiger Global, Softbank Group and DST Global
* Investment will be utilized to fuel supply initiatives, capacity building and newer use cases
* With the current round, Ola has closed over $1.3 billion of external funding, of which over $1.2 billion has been raised over the past year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 417.9 million rupees versus loss 337.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 15.2 million rupees versus profit 20 million rupees year ago