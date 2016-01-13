US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 1.02 trln rupees as on Jan 12 - cenbank Source text : (bit.ly/1RkVGbg) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)