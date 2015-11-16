Nov 16 Array BioPharma Inc :
* Co and Pierre Fabre to globally develop and commercialize
Array's late-stage novel oncology products Binimetinib and
Encorafenib
* Array to receive a $30 million up-front payment and up to
$425 million in additional development and commercialization
milestones
* Array retains full commercialization rights to Binimetinib
and Encorafenib in United States, Canada, Japan and Korea
* Pierre Fabre to have exclusive rights to commercialize
both products in all other countries, including Europe, Asia and
Latin America
* Nemo phase 3 trial remains on-track for top-line results
by end of 2015
* Array and Pierre fabre have agreed to split future
development costs on a 60:40 basis
* All ongoing Binimetinib and Encorafenib clinicaltrials
remain substantially funded through completion by Novartis
