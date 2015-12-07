Dec 7 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 100 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation versus 100 billion rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 7.4441 percent cutoff yield on 7.83 percent 2018 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.9051 percent cutoff yield on 8.40 percent 2024 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2018 bond at 100.80 rupees, buys 62.09 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff on 2024 bond at 103.04 rupees, buys 13.01 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank did not buy 2030 bond under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.6181 percent cutoff yield on 7.28 percent 2019 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2019 bond at 98.98 rupees, buys 24.90 billion rupees under OMO Source text: bit.ly/1Ndo0pn (Bengaluru newsroom)