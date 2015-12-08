US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Dec 8 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank: 15 states raise 156.10 billion rupees above targeted 147.38 billion rupees
* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab at 8.24 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh at 8.23 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal at 8.22 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttarakhand at 8.19 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat at 8.20 percent; on Haryana at 8.27 percent
* India cenbank: cut off on Kerala at 8.18 percent; on Maharashtra at 8.21 percent
Source text: (bit.ly/1QsQEay) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)