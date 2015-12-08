Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank: 15 states raise 156.10 billion rupees above targeted 147.38 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab at 8.24 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh at 8.23 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal at 8.22 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttarakhand at 8.19 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat at 8.20 percent; on Haryana at 8.27 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Kerala at 8.18 percent; on Maharashtra at 8.21 percent

Source text: (bit.ly/1QsQEay) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)