Dec 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 12.2 percent year on year in week to Dec 11 versus 7.8 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.7 pct yo-y in week to Dec 11 versus 9.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 125.2 billion rupees to 15.72 trln rupees in week to Dec 11

Source text: (bit.ly/1Yk2VyL) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)