US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 26 Ola:
* Ola appoints Rajiv Bansal as CFO
* Bansal to join co from Jan, 2016
* Bansal was former CFO at Infosys and is currently advisor to the CEO
* Mitesh Shah, Ola's current CFO to lead strategic finance initiatives (Bengaluru newsroom)
