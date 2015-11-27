Nov 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 33 bids for 19.94 billion rupees out of 114 bids for 59.82 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 63.92 percent on 15 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 103 bids for 69.87 billion rupees out of 122 bids for 113.66 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 20.41 percent on 1 bid at 2025 bond auction

* RBI accepts 79 bids for 29.97 billion rupees out of 117 bids for 63.50 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 12.71 percent on 2 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 62 bids for 19.99 billion rupees out of 105 bids for 45.32 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 11.49 percent on 2 bids at 2044 bond auction

* RBI accepts 2 bids for 10 billion rupees out of 61 bids for 30.49 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.99 percent on 1 bid at 2055 bond auction