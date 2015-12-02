US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Dec 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 billion rupees for 2029 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2033 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1SvNwtE) (Bengaluru newsroom)
