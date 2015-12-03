Dec 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0042 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2029 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0180 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0199 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1Tybe9j) (Bengaluru newsroom)