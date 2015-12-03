PRECIOUS-Gold at 1-month low as dollar climbs, Fed holds rates
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
Dec 3 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says Dec 2 refinance 23.14 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/1TxsETu (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India