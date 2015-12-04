Dec 4 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says weighted average price on 7.35 percent 2024 bond at 97.49 rupees; accepts 30 bids for 19.91 billion rupees out of 107 bids for 64.92 billion rupees received

* RBI says partial allotment of 68.18 percent on 10 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI says weighted average price on 7.59 percent 2029 bond at 98.60 rupees; accepts 99 bids for 50.48 billion rupees out of 160 bids for 124.73 billion rupees received

* RBI says partial allotment of nil at 2029 bond auction

* RBI says weighted average price on 8.24 percent 2033 bond at 102.08 rupees; accepts 38 bids for 29.85 billion rupees out of 107 bids for 72 billion rupees received

* RBI says partial allotment of 79.26 percent on 5 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI says weighted average price on 8.13 percent 2045 bond at 101.51 rupees; accepts 56 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 97 bids for 61.31 billion rupees received

* RBI says partial allotment of 40.79 percent on 3 bids at 2045 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1TF2UF5 (Bengaluru newsroom)