BRIEF-India's Aro Granite Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 15.2 million rupees versus profit 20 million rupees year ago
Dec 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 450.24 billion rupees as on Dec 9 - cenbank Source text: (bit.ly/1IG3zF1) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 15.2 million rupees versus profit 20 million rupees year ago
May 8 India's oilmeal exports in April rose 19 percent from a year earlier to 135,474 tonnes, a trade body said on Monday.