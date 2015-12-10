BRIEF-RBI says yield on 312-day t-bills under MSS at 6.4691 pct
* RBI says yield on 312-day t- bills under MSS at 6.4691 percent
Dec 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0069 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0221 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.05 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0347 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.07 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1M4tSzq) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* RBI says yield on 312-day t- bills under MSS at 6.4691 percent
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers