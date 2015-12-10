Dec 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0069 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0221 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.05 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0347 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.07 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1M4tSzq) (Bengaluru newsroom)