Jan 6 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 6.59 pct at auction * Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 6.93 pct at auction * Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 7.42 pct at auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1OM0FkU) (Bengaluru newsroom)