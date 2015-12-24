BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group expects to record a loss attributable for year ended 31 march 2017
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017
Dec 23 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
* Puerto rico electric power authority (prepa) and creditors agree to financial restructuring plan
* Amends restructuring support agreement to include agreement with monoline bond insurers
* Plan includes agreement with bond insurance subsidiaries of assured guaranty ltd, national public finance guarantee corp
* Reached agreement with creditors holding about 70 percent of its financial debt on plan to execute its financial restructuring
* Amended rsa provides prepa 5 year debt service relief of more than $700 million, reduction in prepa's principal debt burden of more than $600 million
* Amended rsa provides prepa up to $462 million of surety capacity to be provided at transaction close
FRANKFURT, May 12 German financial watchdog Bafin has fined Deutsche Bank 550,000 euros ($598,000) for being late in justifying why the lender held back the immediate disclosure of important news.