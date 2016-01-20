Jan 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 100 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation versus 100 billion rupees notified

* India cbank sets 7.5250 percent cutoff yield on 7.28 percent 2019 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.9912 percent cutoff yield on 7.88 percent 2030 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.7863 percent cutoff yield on 7.72 percent 2025 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2019 bond at 99.27 rupees, buys 20.22 billion rupees under OMO

* India cbank sets 7.9560 percent cutoff yield on 8.83 percent 2023 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 105.01 rupees, buys 53.00 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 99.05 rupees, buys 20.95 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 99.55 rupees, buys 5.83 billion rupees under OMO Source text: bit.ly/1ZM1yPy (Bengaluru newsroom)