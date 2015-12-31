US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Dec 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.09 trln rupees on Dec 26
* RBI: average daily cash reserve requirement 3.76 trln rupees for two weeks ending Jan 8 Source text: (bit.ly/1R06uvc) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
