US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Dec 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0057 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0189 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0347 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0444 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1R0dk3S) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)