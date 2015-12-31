Dec 31 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0057 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0189 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0347 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0444 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds