Jan 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 47 bids for 19.86 billion rupees out of 131 bids for 71.46 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 47.55 percent on 14 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 32 bids for 59.31 billion rupees out of 233 bids for 202.97 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 54.25 percent on 9 bids at 2030 bond auction

* Rbi accepts 30 bids for 29.85 billion rupees out of 117 bids for 76.69 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 96.04 percent on 3 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 34 bids for 30 billion rupees out of 88 bids for 63.41 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 77.5 percent on 1 bid at 2045 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/1IIi4IJ) (Bengaluru newsroom)