Jan 7 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for new GS 2026

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0225 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0349 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1VLtc9z) (Bengaluru newsroom)