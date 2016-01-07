BRIEF-India's Surana Solar March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.3 million rupees versus profit6.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 7 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for new GS 2026
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0225 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0349 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds
* Profit in march quarter last year was 245.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 953.1 million rupees