BRIEF-Ausnutria says unit entered into loan facility agreement
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
July 1 (Reuters) -
* FCA US LLC reports U.S. Sales of 197,073 units, a 7 percent increase compared with June 2015 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.