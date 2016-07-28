July 28 Dow Chemical Co
* Q2 earnings per share on an operating basis $0.95; Q2
earnings per share $2.61 on a reported basis
* Q2 sales were $12.0 billion, down 7 percent
* Agricultural Sciences reported second quarter sales of
$1.6 billion, down from $1.7 billion
* Performance Plastics reported second quarter sales of $4.7
billion, down from $4.8 billion
* "The pace of economic growth remains uneven across the
major geographies"; "Latin America is showing early signs of
improvement from a low base"
* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported second quarter
sales of $2.3 billion, down from $3.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $11.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
