July 28 Dow Chemical Co

* Q2 earnings per share on an operating basis $0.95; Q2 earnings per share $2.61 on a reported basis

* Q2 sales were $12.0 billion, down 7 percent

* Agricultural Sciences reported second quarter sales of $1.6 billion, down from $1.7 billion

* Performance Plastics reported second quarter sales of $4.7 billion, down from $4.8 billion

* "The pace of economic growth remains uneven across the major geographies"; "Latin America is showing early signs of improvement from a low base"

* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported second quarter sales of $2.3 billion, down from $3.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $11.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S