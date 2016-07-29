BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CDC says of the 21 people with confirmed or suspected Guillain Barré syndrome, one person died after developing severe Thrombocytopenia
* U.S. CDC says 21 people with confirmed or suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome in Puerto Rico had evidence of Zika virus infection or flavivirus infection
* U.S. CDC says Zika has been diagnosed in 5,582 people, including 672 pregnant women, in Puerto Rico, according to a new report
* U.S. CDC says of the 672 pregnant women, 441 (66 percent) experienced symptoms of Zika and 231 (34 percent) had no symptoms Source - bit.ly/2ajJnM4 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: