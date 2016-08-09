Aug 8 Mesoblast Ltd

* Phase 2 trial of mesoblast cell therapy shows dose-related clinical benefit in patients with biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis

* Intends to enter into a strategic partnership to advance phase 3 development of allogeneic mpcs for biologic refractory ra

* A single intravenous infusion of proprietary allogeneic mpc product candidate, mpc-300-iv, was well tolerated