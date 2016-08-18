Aug 18 Wal Mart Stores Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.21; Q2 adjusted earnings per
share of $1.07; Q2 total revenue $120.85 billion versus $120.23
billion
* Q2 net sales $119.41 billion versus $119.33 billion
* Q2 Walmart U.S. net sales $76.24 billion versus $73.96
billion
* Q2 Sam's Club net sales $14.54 billion versus $14.73
billion
* Sees Walmart U.S. comparable sales 1.0% to 1.5% for the
13-week period ending Oct. 28, 2016
* Q2 Walmart U.S. comparable sales (without fuel) up 1.6
percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $120.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 constant currency revenue $123.60 billion, up 2.8
percent; Q2 consolidated constant currency net sales up 2.3
percent
* Q2 globally, on constant currency basis, e-commerce sales,
GMV increased 11.8% and 13.0%, respectively
* Q2 Walmart International net sales $28.62 billion versus
$30.64 billion
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.00; sees fiscal
year 2017 adjusted EPS $4.15 to $4.35
* Sees Sam's Club comparable sales without fuel slightly
positive for the 13-week period ending Oct. 28, 2016
* Q2 Sam's Club comparable sales (without fuel) up 0.6
percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
