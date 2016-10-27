Oct 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.03

* Q3 revenue increased 9 percent to $4.49 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.19

* Raising 2016 revenue, adjusted earnings per share guidance

* Now sees 2016 revenue of $18.25 billion to $18.39 billion, versus previous guidance of $17.84 billion to $18 billion

* Sees 2016 earnings per share of $8.19 to $8.30, versus the $8.07 to $8.20 previously announced

* Q3 life sciences solutions segment revenue $1.23 billion, up 14 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.21, revenue view $18.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S