German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Dow Chemical Co :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 sales were $12.5 billion, up 4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $11.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agricultural sciences reported third quarter sales of $1.2 billion, up 6 percent
* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported third quarter sales of $2.4 billion, down from $3.1 billion
* Performance Plastics reported third quarter sales of $4.70 billion, up from $4.67 billion
* Says "see steady growth in North America and Europe continuing"
* "expect continued robust growth fundamentals in our core markets of packaging, automotive and construction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.