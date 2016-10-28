Oct 28 AutoNation Inc

* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.05

* Estimates Takata airbag recall negatively impacted q3 net income from continuing operations by about $6 million after-tax

* At end of Q3, about 14 percent of Autonation's used vehicle inventory was on hold due to Takata airbag recall

* Q3 total revenue of $5.6 billion, up 4 percent

* Announced acquisition of 3 premium luxury franchises, one collision center, award of 3 premium luxury franchise add-points

* Board has authorized repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of common stock

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $5.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S