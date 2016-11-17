Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.98
* Currency negatively impacted EPS by about $0.03 in Q3
* Q3 constant currency revenue $120.3 billion, up 2.5
percent
* Q3 e-commerce sales increased 20.6 percent on a constant
currency basis
* Q3 net sales $117.18 billion versus $116.6 billion
* Q3 total revenues $118.18 billion versus $117.41 billion
* Sees full-year GAAP EPS $4.34 to $4.49 (previously $4.29
to $4.49)
* Sees adjusted full-year EPS $4.20 to $4.35 (previously
$4.15 to $4.35)
* Sees Q4 Walmart U.S. comparable sales up 1 percent to 1.5
percent
* Sees Q4 Sam's Club comparable sales, without fuel up 1
percent to 1.5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $118.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source: bit.ly/2fYR5eD
