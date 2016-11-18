CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
Nov 18 DraftKings:
* FanDuel and DraftKings agree to strategic merger of equals
* Says financial terms were not disclosed
* Says at closing, company's CEO Jason Robins will become ceo of newly combined company, FanDuel CEO Nigel Eccles will become chairman of board
* Says in addition to chairman & CEO, board to be composed of three directors from company, three directors from FanDuel, one independent director
* Says newly combined company will be co-headquartered in New York and Boston Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.