Nov 18 DraftKings:

* FanDuel and DraftKings agree to strategic merger of equals

* Says financial terms were not disclosed

* Says at closing, company's CEO Jason Robins will become ceo of newly combined company, FanDuel CEO Nigel Eccles will become chairman of board

* Says in addition to chairman & CEO, board to be composed of three directors from company, three directors from FanDuel, one independent director

