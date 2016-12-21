BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Honda R&D Co Ltd
* Says entering into formal discussions with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to integrate self-driving technology with Honda vehicles
* Says as part of collaboration, Honda could initially provide Waymo with vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology
* Says if parties agree on formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers in Silicon Valley, Tochigi would work with Waymo engineers in Mountain View, Novi
* Says the vehicles would join Waymo's existing fleet, which are currently being tested across four U.S. cities Source text: bit.ly/2hbbtg4 Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook