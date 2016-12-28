BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford introduces next-generation Ford Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development Vehicle; says will first display new test vehicle at CES next week
* Ford says addition of the 20 second-generation vehicles to triple its fleet size this year to 30 Fusion Hybrids vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc