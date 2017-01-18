Jan 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Takeda and Ovid Therapeutics announce innovative clinical
development, commercialization collaboration for TAK-935 in rare
pediatric epilepsies
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says received equity in Ovid and may
be eligible to receive certain milestone payments based on the
advancement of TAK-935
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Takeda will lead
commercialization in Japan, and has the option to lead in asia
and other selected geographies
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Cos to share in development and
commercialization costs on 50/50 basis; if successful, will
share in profits on 50/50 basis
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says if mutually agreed, additional
orphan central nervous system indications may also be pursued
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Ovid will lead clinical
development activities and commercialization of TAK-935 in the
U.S., Europe, Canada and Israel
* Takeda pharmaceutical says additional financial details
were not disclosed
* Takeda pharmaceutical says companies expect to initiate a
phase 1B/2A study in 2017 in patients with rare epileptic
encephalopathies
