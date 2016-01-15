Jan 15 Reserve Bank Of India:

* RBI accepts 38 bids for 19.96 billion rupees out of 125 bids for 67.68 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 37.76 percent on 8 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 42 bids for 59.89 billion rupees out of 194 bids for 169.73 billion rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 62.75 percent on 5 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI accepts 67 bids for 29.86 billion rupees out of 159 bids for 70 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 19.03 percent on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 52 bids for 30 billion rupees out of 98 bids for 62.18 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2045 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/1PvCkKn) (Bengaluru newsroom)