Jan 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 47 bids for 29.82 billion rupees out of 158 bids for 122.71 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 9.95 percent on 15 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 90 bids for 69.87 billion rupees out of 221 bids for 183.90 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 32.71 percent on 15 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 48 bids for 11.79 billion rupees out of 123 bids for 56.56 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 7 bids for 20 billion rupees out of 52 bids for 48.93 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 92.02 percent on 2 bids at 2055 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/1UfVojM) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)