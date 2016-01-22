Jan 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 47 bids for 29.82 billion rupees out of 158
bids for 122.71 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 9.95 percent on 15 bids at
2023 bond auction
* RBI accepts 90 bids for 69.87 billion rupees out of 221
bids for 183.90 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 32.71 percent on 15 bids at
2026 bond auction
* RBI accepts 48 bids for 11.79 billion rupees out of 123
bids for 56.56 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2034 bond auction
* RBI accepts 7 bids for 20 billion rupees out of 52 bids
for 48.93 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 92.02 percent on 2 bids at
2055 bond auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1UfVojM)
(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)