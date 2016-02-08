Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank buys 100 billion rupees of bonds under open
market operation versus 100 billion rupees notified
* India cenbank did not buy 2025 bond under OMO
* India cenbank sets 8.0057 percent cutoff yield on 8.60
percent 2028 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets 7.6211 percent cutoff yield on 8.27
percent 2020 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 102.34
rupees, buys 17.46 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 7.8373 percent cutoff yield on 8.35
percent 2022 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2028 bond at 104.58
rupees, buys 39.83 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 7.9763 percent cutoff yield on 7.88
percent 2030 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2022 bond at 102.48
rupees, buys 28.74 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 99.18
rupees, buys 13.97 billion rupees under OMO
Source text: (bit.ly/1TNT99o)
