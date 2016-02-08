Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 100 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation versus 100 billion rupees notified

* India cenbank did not buy 2025 bond under OMO

* India cenbank sets 8.0057 percent cutoff yield on 8.60 percent 2028 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.6211 percent cutoff yield on 8.27 percent 2020 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 102.34 rupees, buys 17.46 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.8373 percent cutoff yield on 8.35 percent 2022 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2028 bond at 104.58 rupees, buys 39.83 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.9763 percent cutoff yield on 7.88 percent 2030 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2022 bond at 102.48 rupees, buys 28.74 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 99.18 rupees, buys 13.97 billion rupees under OMO Source text: (bit.ly/1TNT99o)

(Bengaluru newsroom)