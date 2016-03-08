March 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 13 states raise 141 billion rupees via loans, below targeted 144 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal at 8.57 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Bihar at 8.60 percent, Maharashtra at 8.51 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Nagaland, Punjab at 8.53 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand at 8.53 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Rajasthan at 8.55 pct, Uttar Pradesh at 8.58 pct Source text : bit.ly/1RPI0CP (Bengaluru newsroom)