March 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank buys 150 billion rupees of bonds under open
market operation versus 150 billion rupees notified
* India cenbank sets 7.7959 percent cutoff yield on 7.72
percent 2025 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 99.49
rupees, buys 6.40 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 7.5082 percent cutoff yield on 7.83
percent 2018 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets 8.0957 percent cutoff yield on 8.28
percent 2027 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2018 bond at 100.60
rupees, buys 25.77 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 101.36
rupees, buys 39.36 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 7.8153 percent cutoff yield on 8.12
percent 2020 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets 8.0152 percent cutoff yield on 7.88
percent 2030 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 98.87
rupees, buys 4.01 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 101.17
rupees, buys 44.03 billion rupees under OMO
* India cenbank sets 8.0558 percent cutoff yield on 8.83
percent 2023 bond purchase under open market operation
* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 104.36
rupees, buys 30.44 billion rupees under OMO
