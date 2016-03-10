March 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 150 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation versus 150 billion rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 7.7959 percent cutoff yield on 7.72 percent 2025 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 99.49 rupees, buys 6.40 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.5082 percent cutoff yield on 7.83 percent 2018 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 8.0957 percent cutoff yield on 8.28 percent 2027 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2018 bond at 100.60 rupees, buys 25.77 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2027 bond at 101.36 rupees, buys 39.36 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.8153 percent cutoff yield on 8.12 percent 2020 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 8.0152 percent cutoff yield on 7.88 percent 2030 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 98.87 rupees, buys 4.01 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 101.17 rupees, buys 44.03 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 8.0558 percent cutoff yield on 8.83 percent 2023 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 104.36 rupees, buys 30.44 billion rupees under OMO Source text: (bit.ly/1LeaczY) (Bengaluru newsroom)