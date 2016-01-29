Jan 29 Reserve Bank Of India:

* RBI accepts 24 bids for 19.99 billion rupees out of 126 bids for 71.21 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 77.53 percent on 10 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 33 bids for 59.97 billion rupees out of 207 bids for 222.48 billion rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 77.65 percent on 10 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI accepts 66 bids for 29.92 billion rupees out of 169 bids for 77.35 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 84.16 percent on 4 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 56 bids for 23.83 billion rupees out of 111 bids for 57.71 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says no partial allotment at 2045 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/1SnKHfY) (Bengaluru newsroom)