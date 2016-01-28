BRIEF-Strides Shasun March-qtr consol profit surges
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 44.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total revenue was 9.52 billion rupees
Jan 28 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says Jan 27 refinance 22.33 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/1WOOBzf) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 44.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total revenue was 9.52 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 2.3 million rupees versus profit6.5 million rupees year ago