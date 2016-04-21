April 21 GIC

* Lim Chow Kiat will be appointed deputy group president, while concurrently group chief investment officer

* Jeffrey Jaensubhakij will be appointed deputy group chief investment officer, while concurrently president, public markets

* Lim Kee Chong remains as deputy group chief investment officer and concurrently director, integrated strategies group

* Tay Lim Hock remains as president of private equity & infrastructure

* Goh Kok Huat remains as president of real estate and concurrently chief operating officer

* Changes will take effect from 1 June 2016