CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
Feb 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* Indian Banks Borrowed 2.20 Bln Rupees Via Marginal Standing Facility On Feb 16 - RBI
May 18 Indian shares fell from record highs on Thursday tracking Asian peers, and were on track for their first drop in four sessions as uncertainty mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports he tried to interfere with a federal investigation.