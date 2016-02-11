BRIEF-Alm Equity Q1 operating profit increases to SEK 91.7 mln
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 637.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 152.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 11 AIG
* Q4 after-tax operating loss $1.10 per share; Q4 net loss of $1.50 per diluted share on a reported basis
* Board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $5.0 billion of AIG common shares
* Increased quarterly dividend by 14 percent to $0.32 per share
* Recorded pre-tax non-operating restructuring costs of $222 million in the fourth quarter
* Q4 property casualty net premiums written $4.60 billion versus $4.69 billion last year
* Q4 property casualty combined ratio 161.5 percent versus 103.4 percent last year
* Book value per common share at year-end $75.10 versus $77.69 last year
* Book value per common share excluding AOCI and DTA at year-end $58.94 versus $58.23 last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 637.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 152.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Underlying profit increased by 1 pct to 70.1 million stg (2016 H1: 69.4 million stg), whilst absorbing 5.5 million stg of tier 2 bond costs