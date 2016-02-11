Feb 11 FireEye Inc

* Q4 revenue $184.8 million, up 29 percent; Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.87; Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.36

* Q4 GAAP operating margin of negative 67 percent, compared to negative 80 percent last year

* Non-GAAP operating margin of negative 28 percent, compared to negative 40 percent last year

* Sees Q1 total revenue in the range of $167 to $177 million; sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 to $0.53

* Sees 2016 total revenue in the range of $815 to $845 million; sees 2016 non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.25 to $1.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $185.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $167.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-1.28, revenue view $815.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S