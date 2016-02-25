BRIEF-Arconic and David Hess enters letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement
* On May 17, co and David Hess entered letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement for Hess in his role as interim CEO
Feb 25 Gap Inc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.57; Qtrly earnings per share $0.53
* Expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.25 for fiscal year 2016
* Expects total inventory to be down in low single digits at end of Q1
* For FY 2016, expects capital spending to be about $650 million
* To maintain an annual dividend at the current level of $0.92 per share in fiscal year 2016
* Q4 comparable sales were down 7 percent
* At end of Q4, inventory dollars per store were about flat
* In FY 2016, expects operating margin to be about 9.5 percent
* Board approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements