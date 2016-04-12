BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Box Inc
* Announces box zones to provide enterprises with the choice to store data regionally across Europe and Asia
* Box zones scheduled to be available next month for additional fee; leverages Amazon S3 on AWS regions in Germany, Ireland, Japan , Singapore
* Box zones is also scheduled to be available via IBM cloud in Europe and Asia later this year for an additional fee (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year